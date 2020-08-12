Rajasthan political crisis: Friction between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot continues

On Tuesday evening, Sachin Pilot received a cold reception from Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who left to Jaisalmer, seemingly in an attempt to avoid directly meeting him.

news Politics

Friction continues between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, after the former received a rather cold reception from the latter, when he returned to the state on Tuesday. Pilot, who was sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state had travelled to New Delhi earlier this week to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, following which the Congress announced that the political crisis had been resolved.

On Tuesday, even as Sachin Pilot landed in the state, Gehlot left for Jaisalmer in what seemed like an attempt to avoid directly meeting him. However, speaking to reporters, Gehlot said that he has faith in the party's high command and their decision. He said that the party leadership in Delhi will be apprised of the sentiment of his MLAs.

The 'cold shoulder' by Gehlot came even as Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala credited former party chief Rahul Gandhi for his "vision in helping resolve the crisis in Rajasthan" and insisted that the political drama had come to an end.

"It is a closed chapter and I would not like to comment further on the same. I would only say, we will all work together including Pilot and the 18 MLAs who had backed him, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. All our legislators including those who were supporting our government will work on strengthening Rajasthan and fighting COVID-19 and other economic calamities and as they say; 'All's well that ends well'," he told reporters.

Sachin Pilot however, said he was quite hurt by the choice of words used against him. Pilot, who was also the state Congress chief but was removed after his rebellion, said that he had not demanded any post from the party. He stressed that he never made any statement against the party and in fact, went to Delhi to discuss issues with the Congress high command.

"I never demanded any post from the party. However, the kind of words used against me left me sad and shocked," he said, adding that there should not be any space for any "vendetta politics" against him or any of the MLAs who chose to support him.

He stated that he was still an MLA and a worker of the Congress and would do whatever the party asked him to do.

"We simply wanted to present our issues to the party high command and never had any intentions to go against the party, We never gave any statement which was anti-party" he maintained.

The breakthrough, which had threatened the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, came after Pilot met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, who subsequently held discussions with Sonia Gandhi, who in turn, announced the formation of a three-member panel comprising Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal to iron out differences within the party in Rajasthan.

With PTI and IANS inputs