Rajasthan to get fourth Vande Bharat train, to run between Jaipur-Chandigarh

Presently the three Vande Bharat trains are running between Jodhpur to Sabarmati; Jaipur to Udaipur; and Jaipur to Delhi.

The Indian Railways has announced the fourth Vande Bharat Express train for Rajasthan, which will run between Jaipur to Chandigarh. Although an official announcement on the commenment date and the fares is yet to be made, Railways sources said the service might begin soon. The fourth Vande Bharat will be different from the three that are already in service in Rajasthan, they added.

Presently the three Vande Bharat trains are running between Jodhpur to Sabarmati; Jaipur to Udaipur; and Jaipur to Delhi. There has been a demand for operation of the Vande Bharat Express train on the Chandigarh-Jaipur rail track in Ambala division for some time now. Running of the new train will not only save the time of passengers, but also increase convenience.

On the other hand, work on the new Ratlam-Banswara-Dungarpur rail line has started again after a gap of four years. Railways has sought the acquired land from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments.