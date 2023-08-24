Rajasthan CM Gehlot terms raids in Chhattisgarh a gift to their CM on his b'day

A situation has risen in the country, where you are declared a traitor if you oppose the government, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a political attack and extended his support to his Chhattisgarh counterpart, calling the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid there a gift to the state on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's birthday.

Gehlot was speaking at the virtual inauguration ceremony of buildings associated with hospitals and medical institutions in Jaipur on Wednesday, August 23.

He said, "Today, it is Chhattisgarh CM's birthday. ED raided there and gifted him on his birthday. Raids have been conducted there for six months. The show that is happening in the country is not fair."

“Such a situation has risen for the first time that if you oppose the government, you are declared a traitor. What is happening in the country? A show has been created in the country. History will not forgive us if we do not speak up. The situation is becoming very serious," Gehlot said.

He also said that the Constitution was being torn to pieces. “ED, Income Tax and the CBI are coming. Such circumstances are unfortunate,” he said.