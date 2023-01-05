Rajamouli thanks NY Film Critics Circle for recognising 'small film from south India'

SS Rajamouli, who received the best director award from the New York Film Critics Circle, compared the experience of â€˜RRRâ€™ viewers to his own while watching James Cameron's â€˜Terminator 2: Judgement Dayâ€™.

Flix Cinema

SS Rajamouli, the best director winner at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) Awards for RRR, thanked the organisation for appreciating his "small film from the south of India". The filmmaker, who was named the recipient of the honour in December 2022, received the trophy in person on Wednesday, January 4 evening at a gala held at TAO Downtown Restaurant in New York. Set in the 1920s, RRR is a fictionalised story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

"Receiving this award from you is a great honour. I really appreciate it. You have honoured my whole cast and crew and have made a lot of people take notice of a small film from the south of India. Many people don't know that such a field exists but because of this, now I am sure many people will look at it," Rajamouli said in his acceptance speech. RRR is one of the biggest films to have been made in India, with a reported budget of over Rs 400 crore. According to former Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani, Rajamouli had informed the state government that the film was made with a budget of Rs 336 crore excluding GST (Goods and Services Tax) and remuneration of heroes, heroines and the director.

The period action epic, which has amassed reported earnings of over Rs 1,200 crore since its release last March, has received rave reviews not only at home but also from the who's who of world cinema including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright.

Rajamouli, in his speech, said he was overwhelmed with the love and appreciation the film has received. Recalling his experience of watching James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgement Day in a cinema hall, the director said he could see the same joy on the faces of the audience while watching RRR.

"The look on the audience's faces... It was pure joy, awe. We could look at their faces and know what they were thinking. Like 'what in the hell did we just witness!' This is exactly what I want from my audience... the pure joy of watching the film in the theatre," Rajamouli said.

The filmmaker, who is also vying for a Critics Choice Award in the best director category, said he is grateful to the cast and crew of RRR for helping him "achieve whatever successes I have had".

The award season will continue for the magnum opus as the film is also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards in best non-English language film and best original song - motion picture for â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™. Besides, RRR has four more Critics Choice Award nominations best picture, best foreign language film, best song and best visual effects. â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™, the Telugu track from the blockbuster, also features in the Oscars shortlist announced last month. It is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.