Rajagopalachari’s great-grandson CR Kesavan leaves Congress over ideological differences

In his letter, CR Kesavan said that he has “not seen any vestige of the values” that made him work for the Congress party for over two decades.

news Politics

CR Kesavan, Congress leader and great-grandson of the first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, February 23. In his letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Kesavan said that he no longer agrees with what the party stands for, adding that he has “not seen any vestige of the values” that made him work for the Congress party for over two decades.

“I am truly sad to say that for a while now, I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the party symbolises, stands for, nor seeks to propagate. This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Kesavan said.

Stating that it is time for him to chart out a new path, Kesavan said that there are likely to be speculations about him joining a new party. “But to set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next,” he said.

Kesavan’s exit from the party comes just a month after Anil K Antony, son of Congress leader and former Kerala CM AK Antony, stepped down from all party posts after facing backlash for his tweet supporting the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, titled India: The Modi Question.

