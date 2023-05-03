‘Raise Jai Bajrang Bali slogan, vote for BJP’: PM Modi at Karnataka election rally

Addressing his second rally for the day in Karnataka at Hattikeri in Ankola of the Uttara Kannada district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Karnataka to “punish” the Congress by voting for the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while attacking the Congress for proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal, on Wednesday, May 3, gave a call to Karnataka voters to punish those "who hurl abuses.” The Prime Minister said, "Karnataka will not leave abuses just like that. Will you punish them? Raise the slogan of 'Jai Bajrang Bali' and press the button for BJP at polling booths.”

Addressing his second rally for the day in Karnataka at Hattikeri in Ankola of the Uttara Kannada district, Modi stated, "We have a vision for the development of the state. Congress has lost the trust of the people. Congress's top leader, who was the PM, stated that for every Rs 1 released, only 15 paisa reaches the villages. No one disputed and took back the statement that time. Where did the 85 paise go? Which is the hand that took away the 85 paise?”

Accusing the Congress of corruption, the Prime Minister said, "Congress is ready to eat 85 paise in every project of Karnataka. For the BJP, the nation is first and for the Congress, corruption comes first. In Congress' long rule, one family ruled India and only ensured the growth of this family. The Congress party was involved in the biggest scandal of fake beneficiaries.”

The Prime Minister further attacked Congress for ‘creating fake people’ to reap the benefits of various government schemes. He said, "The names of crores and crores of people were created on paper. They were not even born. The number of total beneficiaries is bigger than the population of Karnataka. 4.20 crore fake names were given for ration, four crore fake names were created on paper for gas subsidy; one crore fake names were used to grab the benefits under women welfare schemes; and there were 30 lakh fake names for student scholarships.”

Praising the former and current Chief Ministers of the state, Prime Minister Modi said, “The BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai had a little time of 3.5 years. Much of their time went into cleaning up the mess created by the Congress - JD(S) coalition. The FDI, which used to be Rs 30,000 crore, now under the BJP's rule has reached Rs 90,000 crore. If the BJP was not there during COVID-19, no one knows what would have happened.”