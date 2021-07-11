Rains lash Hyderabad, IMD issues red warning for some Telangana districts

The IMD warned of flooding, waterlogging in many parts of Telangana that are low-lying, and disruption of rail and road transport in few areas.

news Weather

With a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, the southwest monsoon has become active over Telangana and as a result, several districts in the state have received moderate to heavy rains since the morning of Sunday, July 11.

Parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts witnessed a downpour since the morning, affecting normal life. Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear in some parts of Telangana as roads were flooded with rainwater. Hyderabad Traffic Police urged pedestrians and cautioned motorists to be careful. The police also advised pedestrians not to stand under trees or near electric poles.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nirmal and Nagarkurnool districts and heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar districts, and at isolated places in Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rains is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon and Siddipet on Sunday and Monday.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal (rural), Warangal (urban), Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

IMD issued a red warning for some districts between 8.30 am on July 12 and 8.30 pm on July 13. Heavy rains at a few places and very heavy rains and extremely heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal (rural), Warangal (urban), Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

The IMD warned of flooding, waterlogging in many parts of the state that are low-lying and disruption of rail and road transport in few areas.

According to Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, Khanapur in Nirmal district recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm. Nagarkurnool recorded 12 cm rainfall, Burgampadu, and Aswapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received 10 cm each.

