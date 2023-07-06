Rains lash central Kerala, low lying areas inundated

Kuttanad in Alappuzha district is facing extensive waterlogging, with water reportedly having entered around 400 houses.

Following torrential rains, rivers are overflowing in central Kerala districts including Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta and have inundated low lying areas, with water entering houses and flooding roads in many places. Water from Meenachil, Manimala and Pampa rivers have entered residential areas in many places. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of the state on July 6, Thursday. However, rains are expected to subside by Friday.

Low lying areas of Pathanamthitta district, including Aranmula and Mallappally, are under water. Residents told the media that around 200 houses had been submerged in Mallappally. Kuttanad in Alappuzha district is facing extensive waterlogging, with water having entered around 400 houses, Mathrubhumi news reported. Even as the rain continued relentlessly, residents told the media that moving to relief camps was not easy as they also had to take care of their livestock.

Water flowing into these districts from the east is a major reason for the flooding. Kumarakom and Ayemenem panchayats in Kozhikode are facing water-logging due to the inflow from the east. Unabated rains, accompanied by heavy winds have caused uprooting of trees and damage to electric poles in many places. Inundation of roads has also caused traffic issues in many places.

Vaikom of Ernakulam district faced inundation, with water entering around 50 houses in Thalayolaparambu and Maravanthuruthu panchayats. In Chalakudy of Thrissur district, a sudden cyclone was reported around 11 am on July 6. Though the cyclone lasted for hardly two minutes, several trees were reportedly uprooted in the strong winds.

Coastal regions of Ponnani (Malappuram), Chavakkad (Thrissur), Chellanam (Ernakulam) and Kollam are facing turbulent seas. Water had entered several houses in suburban Kochi in Kannamaly and Nayarambalam from Tuesday. Kannamaly residents staged a protest demanding a tetrapod seawall on Thursday, July 6. Tetrapods are made of concrete, aimed at dissipating the force of incoming waves by allowing water to flow around rather than against them, and to reduce displacement.

In northern Keralaâ€™s Kannur district, where the IMD has issued a red warning, has been receiving unabated rain. A landslide in Kappimala in Kannur has reportedly caused damage to agriculture fields. But no damage has been reported to houses and buildings, and no person has been injured. Malankara dam in Idukki district has reached 79% of its capacity and Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram has reached 62% capacity. Other dams in the state have not reached 50% capacity yet, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

According to the met departmentâ€™s latest data on July 6, The highest rainfall was recorded at Mahe station - 221.2mm, followed by Thalassery station (215 mm), and Vadakara station (198.4 mm). The highest average rainfall was recorded in Kannur district of Kerala - 193.7 mm.

Updated IMD warnings as of 1 pm, July 6

Red warning districts: Kannur, Kasargod

Orange warning districts: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Yellow warning districts: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam