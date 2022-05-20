Rains and floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 7 lakh affected: 10 points

Heavy rains and landslides have disrupted normal life in Assam, with nearly 7.18 lakh people in 27 districts affected by the deluge. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district on Thursday, May 19 while two more persons are reported to be missing. Air Force helicopter services continued in Dima Hasao, which is completely cut off from the rest of the country, for emergency airlift of stranded passengers and supply of essential food grains, officials said.

Here are 10 updates from the floods in Assam:

> The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has gone up to 10 across the state.

> More than 7,17,500 people are hit due to floods in the state - in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

> More landslides have taken place in the already devastated Dima Hasao district, causing more hurdles in the efforts to restore normalcy in the hill district.

> Nagaon district is the worst hit with over 3.31 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar (1.6 lakh) and Hojai (97,300). A total of 3,13,712 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across 13 districts.

> At present, 1,790 villages have been inundated and 63,970.62 hectares of crop areas damaged across Assam.

> Authorities are running 359 relief camps and distribution centres in 14 districts, where 80,298 people, including 12,855 children, are taking shelter.

> State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Director Ramdinliani said that the government has begun transportation of fuel from Guwahati due to insufficient stock in Silchar and the state has sufficient stock of diesel. Further, stating that there was enough rice stock in the state, she also added that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) would transport rice by road as the railway line linked to Mizoram has been snapped due to massive landslides in Assam.

> Surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district, and to neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained cut off as incessant rains triggered landslides and washed off roads as well as railway tracks in multiple locations in Assam and Meghalaya.

> Landslides in different locations in Assam's Dima Hasao district have disrupted road as well as rail connectivity. Landslides in multiple locations of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district also cut off road communication to Barak Valley and Mizoram.

> The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, while its tributaries Kopili at Dharamtul and Kampur, and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are flowing above the danger level.