Rain holiday in Chennai and 15 other districts, parts of TN to see rains till Nov 6

An orange warning is in place for Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu.

A rain holiday has been announced on Wednesday, November 3, for schools in Chennai and 15 other Tamil Nadu districts as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms in these districts. The 16 districts include Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Namakkal, Karur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ranipet. This means the schools, which recently opened on November 1, will remain closed till the end of Deepavali festival.

An orange warning is in place for four districts of Tamil Nadu for November 3 – Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai. A yellow warning is in place for 12 other districts including Chennai and Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tirupattur, and Nagapattinam districts.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains over the next few days for many districts in Tamil Nadu. On November 3, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Delta districts, as well as over Puducherry and Karaikal area. On November 4, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Salem and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

On November 5 and 6, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu, the IMD has predicted.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. The IMD has said that thunderstorms with moderate rain, which can become heavy at times, are likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30˚C and 25˚C, respectively.

On Monday, due to heavy rains in Chennai, a woman constable posted outside the Secretariat was killed after a massive tree uprooted and fell on her. Another policeman was also injured, while others managed to run away in the nick of time. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased police constable Kavitha.