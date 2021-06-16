Railways restore services of over 30 trains in Kerala: Read full list

The train services had been cancelled due to less patronage owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Thiruvananthapuram Railway division has announced that over 30 special trains to and from Kerala, which had been canceled due to less passengers, will be restored from June 16 and 17. The train services had been cancelled due to less patronage owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Here are the list of trains that will restore its services:

Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi special (02075), Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kozhikode Janshatabdi Special (02076), Ernakulam Junction – Kannur Daily Special (06305), Kannur – Ernakulam Junction Daily Special (06306), Shoranur Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special (06301), Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shoranur Junction Daily Special (06302), Ernakulam Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special (06303), Thiruvananthapuram Central – Ernakulam Junction Daily Special (06304), Alappuzha – Kannur Daily Special (06307), Kannur – Alappuzha Daily Special (06308), Punalur – Guruvayur Daily Special (06327), Guruvayur – Punalur Daily Special (06328), Guruvayur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special (06341), Thiruvananthapuram Central – Guruvayur Daily Special (06342), Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kannur Janshatabdi Special (02082), Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Special (02081).

While these trains service inside the state, many inter-state trains starting from Kerala will also resume services rom Wednesday and Thursday. They are: Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangalore Junction Daily Special (06347), Mangalore Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special (06348), Tirunelveli Junction – Palakkad Daily Special (06791), Palakkad Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Daily Special (06792), Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Special (06321), Coimbatore Junction - Nagercoil Junction Daily Special (06322), Tiruchchirappalli Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special (02627), Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchchirappalli Junction Daily Special (02628), Ernakulam Junction – Karaikal Daily Special (06188), Karaikal – Ernakulam Junction Daily Special (06187), Kochuveli - Mysore Daily Special (06316), Mysore – Kochuveli Daily Special (06315), Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Junction Daily Special (02678), KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Daily Special (02677), Mangalore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Daily Special (06605), Nagercoil Junction – Mangalore Junction Daily Special (06606).

Meanwhile, the Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Daily special train (06127 and 06128) which was partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Guruvayur, will also be restored.

List of trains cancelled

Meanwhile, suspension of these train services have been extended: Trains (02639, 02640) between MGR Chennai Central and Alappuzha (Daily Special) will be temporarily cancelled from June 16 to July 1; trains (02695,02696) between MGR Chennai Central and Thiruvananthapuram Central (Daily Superfast Special) will be temporarily cancelled from June 16 to July 1; trains (02697, 02698) between MGR Chennai Central and Thiruvananthapuram Central (Weekly Special) operating on Sundays will be cancelled on June 20 and 27 (02695) and, on June 19 and 26 (02698).

Ernakulam Junction – Banaswadi Weekly Special (06161) operating on Sundays will be cancelled on June 20 and 27. Banaswadi – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special (06162) operating on Mondays will be cancelled on June 21 and 28.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli Biweekly Special (06163)operating on Monday and Fridays will be cancelled on June 18, 21, 25 and 28. Kochuveli – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Biweekly Special (06164) operating on Sunday and Thursday will be cancelled on June 17, 20, 24 and 27.

Thiruvananthapuram Central – Madurai Junction Daily Special (06343) will be temporarily cancelled from June 16 to June 30. Madurai Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special (06344) will be temporarily cancelled from June 17 to July 1.

Kochuveli – Mangalore Junction Biweekly Special (06355) operating on Thursdays and Saturdays will be cancelled on June 17, 19, 24 and 26. Mangalore Junction – Kochuveli Biweekly Special (06356) operating on Sundays and Fridays will be cancelled on June 18, 20, 25 and 27.

Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangalore Junction Daily Special (06629) will be temporarily cancelled from June 17 to July 1. Mangalore Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special (06630) will be temporarily cancelled from June 16 to 30.

Trains (02667 and 02668) between Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction (Daily Special) will be temporarily cancelled from June 16 to July 1. Trains (06063, 06064) between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil Junction (Weekly Special) operating on Thursday and Friday will be cancelled on June 17, 24 and June 18, 25, respectively.

Trains (06065, 06066) between Tambaram and Nagercoil Junction (Triweekly Special) will be cancelled between June 16 to July 1. Trains (06191, 06192) between Tambaram and Nagercoil Junction (Daily Antyodaya Special) will be temporarily cancelled from June 16 to July 1.

Trains (06729,06730) between Madurai Junction and Punalur (Daily Special) will be temporarily cancelled from June 16 to July 1. Trains (06861, 06862) between Puducherry and Kanyakumari (Weekly Special) will be cancelled between June 20 and 28.

