Railways assoc offers one-day wages of members for next 3 months to fight coronavirus

The All India Station Masters Association comprises 38,000 persons working in the Indian Railways.

The All India Station Masters Association, an organisation comprising 38,000 persons in the Indian Railways, has announced that all members will give their one day wages for the next three months to support efforts to fight the coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the association said, "We are pleased and proud to be part of your mission in keeping the wheels moving from Stations. Considering the Honorable Finance Minister’s announcement on 26.03.2020, of an economic bailout package to tide over the impact of coronavirus for the next 3 months, we the Station Masters Association (AISMA), decided to contribute ‘One day Wages’ for the next 3 months for this emergency situation. We will be pleased if the IPOS manage to deduct from our March 2020 to May 2020 salary. Further, we the Station Masters fraternity will be readily available for your call, for any National emergency."

On Tuesday, the Railways noted that due to stoppage of train services amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several staff and contractual workers will face a difficult situation. The Railways made it clear that everyone including the contract workers will be perceived as on duty and paid accordingly.

"In order to reduce the hardship being faced by these workers, (Railway) Board has decided to treat the employees of private establishments (including temporary, contractual, outsourced) engaged in providing services in trains, stations and offices, directly affected with suspension of services and lockdown situations, as ‘on duty’ and be paid accordingly till the expiry of suspension of services or lockdown or as advised by the central government in this regard,” said the Railway order.

According to the National Herald, while there will be no layoffs, the Railways is likely to face massive losses due to the cancellation of passenger trains. The Indian Railways operates 13,500 passenger and long-distance trains every day and they have all been halted. Nearly 9,000 goods trains have reportedly been allowed to function as per the schedule and requirements to transport essential goods.