Railways announces new Chennai-Mysuru express train from Jan 29

The train will make stops at Whitefield, Bengaluru Cantonment and Krishnarajapuram, among other railway stations in Karnataka.

news Railways

South Western Railway announced a new express special train (train no 06021/06022) that will run between Chennai and Mysuru from January 29. The train is expected to start its journey from Chennai Central Station at 9.15 pm every night and arrive at Mysuru at 6:40 am the next morning. The train is expected to leave from Mysuru at 9 pm in the night and arrive at the Chennai Central station the following morning, at 6.40 am.

The train will make stops at Whitefield, Bengaluru Cantonment and Krishnarajapuram, among other stations in Karnataka. According to a statement to the media, the South Western Railway said that the new express train will have 23 coaches, out of which five are air-conditioned, 14 are sleeper coaches, two general coaches and two more for luggage and brake vans.

It also said that the services of some special trains will be extended by a few months. The Mysuru to Kochuveli Daily Festival Expressâ€™ services will make 59 additional trips until the beginning April, while the Coimbatore Hazrat Nizamuddin Daily Festival Express will extend its run until the end of March and make eight more trips than what was planned initially.

In its statement, the South Western Railway clarified that there will be no change in timings and stoppages, and assured that all the sanitisation and physical distancing norms prescribed by the state and Union government will be followed in trains and at railway stations.

The South Western Railways primarily caters to passengers in Karnataka (84%) while the remaining 16% of its train routes are in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Maharashtra. A total of 336 major and minor stations fall under the South Western Railwayâ€™s jurisdiction and has 232 trains running under this zone.