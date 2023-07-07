Rahul has always fought for truth, party will fight BJP's conspiracy: Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge has declared that the party is not going to be intimidated by the Gujarat HC judgement upholding Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, but will fight on.

news News

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on July 7, Friday said Rahul Gandhi had always fought for the truth and the party would fight the conspiracy of the BJP government politically and legally. His remarks came after the Gujarat High Court upheld the Sessions Court order, denying stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case against the 'Modi surname' remark.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "Rahul Gandhi has always fought for the truth, and will continue to fight in the future.” The truth is that fugitives like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul ‘Bhai’, Vijay Mallya, and Jatin Mehta, under the supervision of the Modi government fled the country and reached abroad suspiciously after taking public money, said Kharge and added, "The BJP set them free, but by using lies and as part of a political conspiracy they have put Rahul Gandhi in the dock and got him disqualified from Parliament."

"In BJP's rule, first corrupt people run out (of the country), and on the other hand Modi ji's party plays the game of grabbing power by cleaning the people accused of corruption in its washing machine under BJP's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. The country has now come to know about Modi ji's dual policy on corruption. None of the Congress leaders, none of our workers, is afraid of this political conspiracy. We will fight both the political battle and the legal battle. Satyameva Jayate," Kharge added.

On March 23 this year, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat district court in the Modi surname case and was also sentenced to two years in jail. A day later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha as a convicted politician cannot remain a parliamentarian.

Following the district court order Rahul Gandhi approached the Surat sessions court for a stay on his conviction, but on April 20, the sessions court rejected his plea. The former Lok Sabha MP then on April 25 appealed to the Gujarat High Court challenging the Surat sessions court order. The high court refused to grant any interim relief to Rahul Gandhi in May and said the final order would be passed after the summer vacation. Now it has.

Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane on April 22, immediately after disqualification by the Sessions Court, it may be noted here.