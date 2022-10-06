Rahul Gandhi writes to CM Bommai about injured elephant calf, CM promises action

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on October 5, seeking urgent intervention to rescue an injured elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, October 6 said the state will provide medical care for a "severely injured" elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had written a letter seeking Bommai’s intervention in providing timely treatment to the elephant, on humanitarian grounds. The CM said he will speak to forest department officials and see to it that treatment is provided to the injured calf.

Responding to the letter, Bommai said, “I have just come to Bengaluru, in another half-an-hour, I will get all the details, will speak to senior forest officials, and see what all can be done for the elephants immediately. They (elephants) are natural habitants, to what extent human interference can happen (will be looked into) and will verify on how treatment can be given and will get it done."

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on returning from Mysuru, he said, "What he (Rahul Gandhi) has raised, I will respond to it. It needs to be done on humanitarian grounds and will get it done."

Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Basavaraj Bommai on October 5, seeking his urgent intervention to rescue an injured elephant calf at Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, spread over Mysuru and Kodagu regions. Rahul Gandhi, in his letter addressed to CM Bommai, had said that the Congress president and himself during their visit to the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve happened to witness a painful sight of an injured baby elephant with its mother.

"The little calf has a severely injured tail and trunk and is fighting for its life. I understand and appreciate that there is a view that nature must be allowed to take its own course. However, in the case of endangered and iconic species, exceptions are often made depending on the severity of the situation. The said calf is undoubtedly in need of urgent medical care,” he said.

He further said that he “wanted to cross political boundaries and appeal to your sense of compassion to intervene and save the little elephant.”