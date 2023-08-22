Rahul Gandhi visits Leh market with army veterans

He also visited the Pangong Lake, during which he offered tributes to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Ladakh, visited the local market of Leh along with army veterans. The Congress shared the video of his visit to the Leh market area on the night of Monday, August 21, in which he is seen holding the Tricolour amid the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

In a post on social media platform X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Few days ago, Rahul Gandhi had said that 'Bharat Mata' is the voice of every Indian. Something similar is echoing in Leh." Rahul Gandhi will conclude his eight-day trip to Ladakh on Friday.

He visited the Pangong Lake on Sunday, August 20, during which he offered tributes to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary. He had also participated in a local football match in Leh, attended a dinner with luminaries, and interacted with the youths.

He has been touring the region on his KTM Duke 390 bike, and he also shared glimpses of his visit to Khardungla on Monday. He will also be visiting Kargil and addressing a public meeting there.