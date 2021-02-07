Rahul Gandhi to visit Puducherry amid resignations, tensions in Cong-DMK alliance

In the last month, the party has seen two MLAs defect to the BJP and is also facing hostility from its ally, DMK.

With multiple resignations over the last 10 days and tensions in their alliance with the DMK, the Congress in Puducherry is firefighting multiple political hurdles ahead of the Assembly elections. The imminent arrival of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Union territory is, thus, being speculated as an effort to boost the morale of the party cadre, smoothen the existing tensions and to connect with residents as part of the election campaign.

Last month, the ruling Congress party's Public Works Minister A Namasivayam, who was removed as party president in the Union Territory, joined the BJP, along with his supporter and MLA Theepainthan. The Minister was second in command in the party after Chief Minister Narayanasamy, but increasing conflicts between the two leaders led to his resignation. After joining the BJP, Namasivayam alleged that the Congress had failed to deliver on several promises that they had made to the people.

Confirming Rahul Gandhi's plan to campaign in the Union Territory, Congress MLA Jeyamurthy states that the date is yet to be determined. Maintaining that the Congress has a stronghold over Puducherry, he alleges that the BJP used its money power to poach MLAs from the ruling government.

"The BJP told the MLAs that they were ready to give them funds for the upcoming elections. They had tried to poach several more MLAs but nobody else agreed to leave," alleges Jeyamurthy. "The Congress government has been delayed in its efforts to carry out any projects and welfare activities because of Lieutenant General Kiran Bedi, who acts like a BJP leader and tries to stop all our efforts," he states.

Jeyamurthy states that despite the numerical strength of the party reducing in the Assembly, there is no immediate threat. With the disqualification of Congress MLA N Dhanavelu for anti-party activities and the resignation of two MLAs (Namassivayam and Theepainthan), the Congress currently stands at 12 MLAs and are supported by three DMK members and an independent, which adds up to a combined strength of 16 MLAs. Although the total number in the Assembly currently comes up to only 27 elected members, it still gives the ruling Congress party a majority.

"As of now, we don't think the BJP will attempt to overthrow the government as it will lead to sympathy votes," says Jeyamurthy. "In 15 days, the election will be announced and the real fight will begin then."

Congress' Karur MP Jothimani states that Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Union Territory will involve him connecting with the people. A source in DMK further tells TNM that Rahul Gandhi's visit will also serve to boost the morale of party cadre, who recently also witnessed hostility from their allies, the DMK.

"We don't expect Rahul Gandhi to directly involve himself in the talks," says a source in the DMK. "Currently, the issue is that our leaders and party cadre are not being given due importance. The Chief Minister himself has said that talks with the DMK will happen and he is ready to hear what the party has to say. But Rahul Gandhi is a beloved leader in the south and his presence will definitely bolster spirits before the election," he adds.



