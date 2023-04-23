Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow in Delhi after being disqualified as MP

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had asked him to vacate the bungalow following his conviction by a Gujarat court for defamation.

news News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who represented Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala vacated his official bungalow on Saturday, nearly a month after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had asked him to vacate the bungalow following his conviction by a Gujarat court for â€˜thieves have Modi surnameâ€™ remark in March. The court in Surat had initially sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

The court had later suspended the sentence for 30 days and granted bail to Rahul. On April 20 the Surat Session court dismissed the appeal of Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction by a lower court in the defamation case. In a video, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen locking the bungalow at Tughlak Lane in New Delhi and leaving after handing over the keys to an official.

Rahul Gandhi also greeted the people who stood on the verandah of the house. His mother Sonia Gandhi was also present. Rahul while vacating the house said he was paying the price for speaking the truth. When asked if he wanted to retain the bungalow, he said that he did not wish to do so. "People of India gave this house to me for 19 years and I want to thank them. This is the price for speaking the truth and I am ready to pay that price," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared similar sentiments: "Whatever my brother is saying is true. He spoke the truth about the government for which he is facing all this. But he is very brave, he is not afraid. He will continue his struggle."

Rahul Gandhi had earlier shifted his belongings from the residence.

"They can give this house to anyone now. The way the Modi government and Amit Shah are targeting Rahul Gandhi is a political vendetta," said All IIndia Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal.