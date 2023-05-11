Rahul Gandhi thanks 'Babbar Sher' Congress workers for well-run Karnataka campaign

â€œThank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future," Rahul said.

news Politics

After the polls for the 224-seat Karnataka assembly concluded on Wednesday, May 10, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed his party workers "babbar sher" (lion), and thanked them for running a "dignified and solid people-oriented campaign".

"I want to thank the 'Babbar Sher' workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future," he said. His remarks came after the polling for the Karnataka assembly concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission, 65.69% voting was recorded till 5 pm. Counting of votes will take place on May 13. The Congress had run a spirited campaign in the southern state and targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged corruption.

Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and former party chief Sonia Gandhi had campaigned in the state.

The Congress in its manifesto promised Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity), Gruha Lakshmi -- Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family, Anna Bhagya --10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family and free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.