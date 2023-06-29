Rahul Gandhiâ€™s convoy stopped in Manipur, police say there were security concerns

Congress leader Rahul Gandhiâ€™s convoy was stopped ahead of Manipurâ€™s Churachandpur, one of the worst hit areas of the state. Rahul Gandhi, who landed in the state capital Imphal earlier, was on his way to visit those who were displaced in the violence. Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Manipur and the local police say that he was stopped fearing violence enroute.

The convoy was stopped at Bishnupur, just 20 kms from Imphal. NDTV has reported that the local officials have asked Rahul Gandhi to take a helicopter to Churachandpur instead of going by road. Reports indicate that over 50,000 people have been living in 300 camps across the state since violence started in May, 2023.

Moments after the convoy of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was stopped from moving towards Churachandpur in Manipur, the Congress dubbed it as "unfortunate" saying his visit was in spirit of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), and also asked 'why stop his efforts to listen to all sections and provide a healing touch'.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It is most unfortunate that the Modi government is preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting relief camps and interacting with the people outside Imphal.

"His two-day visit to Manipur is in the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Prime Minister may choose to remain silent or be inactive but why stop Rahul Gandhi's efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch?"

The Rajya Sabha MP's remarks came after the convoy of Rahul Gandhi was stopped from proceeding towards Churachandpur.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur on a two-day visit to meet the affected families residing in the relief camps. On Thursday, he was scheduled to meet with the affected families at the Greenwood Academy, Tuibong and Churachandpur government College and at Community Hall, Konjengbam and Moirang College.

The Congress has questioned the silence of the Prime Minister over violence in Manipur which began on May 3. The Congress has also been demanding the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for failing miserably to control the situation in the northeastern state. Over 100 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief.