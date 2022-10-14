Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Andhra Pradesh on Friday

The former Congress president will have a brief stay at Obalapuram in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, party workers said.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter Andhra Pradesh on Friday, October 14. Flanked by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and top leaders of the party, Gandhi resumed the march from Rampura in the morning after a night halt.

“The former Congress president will have a brief stay at Obalapuram in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh,” party workers said. "Another remarkable day at hand! Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka - wherever the #BharatJodoYatra goes, love follows. Join us as we briefly step into Andhra Pradesh for another action-packed day," the Bharat Jodo Yatra team posted on its Twitter handle.

After a brief stay in Andhra Pradesh, Gandhi will return to Karnataka later in the day. According to Congress office bearers, he will enter Andhra Pradesh through the Jajirakallu toll plaza, where he would halt until 4.30 pm and then resume.

The Congress leader will also halt for a while in Obalapuram village in the evening. After returning to Karnataka, the Wayanad MP will stay at Halakundhi Math in the Ballari district for the night. As the march started from Rampura, festoons, banners, posters, and Congress flags were seen along its route. Many people shook hands with Gandhi, hugged him, and interacted with him.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 and will exit the state on October 20 after covering 511 km in 21 days. The yatra is aimed at uniting India against divisive forces.

