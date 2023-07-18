Rahul Gandhi, MK Stalin, Sonia Gandhi pay final tributes to Oommen Chandy

Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, paid their tributes to Oommen Chandy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi paid their final tributes to the former Kerala Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18. Chandy, who was battling cancer, passed away at 4:25 am at the Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru’s Indira Nagar. Chandy had been staying at the residence of former Karnataka Minister T John, where his mortal remains are placed for people to pay their respects. The three leaders are in Bengaluru to attend the opposition parties meeting that is taking place on July 17 and 18.

Sharing a picture with the 79-year-old leader from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said that Oommen Chandy was an “exemplary grassroots leader.” Gandhi added, “Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala. We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones.”

According to reports, Oommen Chandy developed health difficulties, including shivering and low blood pressure. He was taken to the nearby Chinmaya Mission Hospital, where he passed away. After the news of his demise, senior Congress leaders from Kerala, including Benny Behanan and KC Joseph, visited him at the hospital. Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar paid their tributes to Oommen Chandy at T John’s residence.

