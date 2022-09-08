Rahul Gandhi meets family of S Anitha, who died by suicide because of NEET

Anitha’s death in 2017 sparked widespread opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu.

news Bharat Jodo Yatra

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who kicked off the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, September 7, met with the family of S Anitha, who had died by suicide in 2017 because of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Rahul Gandhi, who has begun the Tamil Nadu leg of the 3,500 km foot march to Kashmir, met the family in Kanyakumari.

Congress MP from Karur in Tamil Nadu, S Jothiman, tweeted a picture of Anitha's family meeting Rahul Gandhi. Anitha’s suicide had sparked widespread opposition to NEET in the state as the exam disfavours students from rural, poor and lower-caste backgrounds attempting to secure medical seats. The opposition persists till today. In 2021, after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power in the state, they introduced a Bill seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET. This anti-NEET Bill passed by the state’s legislative assembly, is still pending assent from the President of India. The Bill was passed with almost unanimous consent in the Assembly with only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in the Union government, opposing it.

Speaking to the media during the march, Anitha’s brother S Manirathinam said, “Rahul Gandhi has embarked on the foot march to protect India and the Constitution. This march is for all the affected persons. We were affected personally due to NEET and wanted exemption.” Manirathinam further added that, “The state has been affected due to NEET. The Tamil Nadu Assembly's Bill seeking exemption for the qualifying test has not been accepted, apparently by the Union government.” Anitha’s brother also told the media that the Congress leader listened to his concerns “patiently.”

Read: NEET controversy and Anitha’s death: A timeline of how the Centre and State failed students