Rahul Gandhi likely to move Surat court against conviction on April 3

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MLA on March 24, one day after he was convicted of criminal defamation by a Surat court on March 23.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to appeal on Monday, April 3, against his sentence in a criminal defamation case in Surat court. The Congress leader was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for two years following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on March 30 had said that a legal team was working on the case in which Rahul Gandhi was convicted. Kharge said that the party was ready to face the matter "politically and legally", and also criticised the BJP-led Union Government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi "in haste". The Congress president termed the disqualification as "vengeance".

As a mark of protest against the disqualification of Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress launched the 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' across the country against the Union Government.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MLA on March 24, a day after he was convicted of criminal defamation on March 23. A complaint was filed against him by Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sushil Kumar Modi regarding a comment he made in 2019 while campaigning in Karnataka’s Kolar district. During the campaign, he said, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname.”

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on the same day by the Surat court and was given 30 days to appeal to a higher court. Opposition parties across the country came out in support of Rahul, alleging that the move was unconstitutional. The Congress also held a 24-hour country-wide protest.