Rahul Gandhi leaves for violence-hit Manipur, to meet affected families

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left for a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur where he is scheduled to meet the affected people living in relief camps. The former Congress MP will meet with the affected families at the Greenwood Academy, Tuibong and Churachandpur government College and at Community Hall, Konjengbam and Moirang College later in the day.

Ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, the Congress has been questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The Congress has also been demanding the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for "failing miserably" to control the situation in the northeastern state.

Recently, an influential tribal organisation, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) had reiterated that the tribal Kuki-Zo community would not hold any talks with the state government under Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Indigenous Tribal Leadersâ€™ Forum (ITLF) too had taken a similar decision in a blow to the peace process.