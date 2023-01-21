Support us

Rahul Gandhi, who is also Wayanad MP, lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people's representatives for the initiative.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
news Governance Saturday, January 21, 2023 - 16:01
PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, January 21, congratulated Kerala's Wayanad on its becoming India's first district to digitise basic documents of all tribals. "An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India," Rahul, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, wrote on Twitter.

"Proud that Wayanad is India's 1st district to provide & digitise basic documents for all Tribals," he said. He lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people's representatives for the initiative.

Also read: Kerala launches project to ensure basic govt documents for tribal people

 
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom