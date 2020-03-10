Rahul Gandhi has to take up the reins of the Congress party: Dinesh Gundu Rao

A delegation of BJP leaders on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati.

Referring to the rebellion in Madhya Pradesh Congress, the party's Karnataka unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said it was time for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party from the front and make drastic changes at the top.

“Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear. It's time for"@RahulGandhi to lead from the front. Its time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top. We cant go on like this anymore, said Rao in a tweet.

"@INCIndia (Congress) needs him (Gandhi) and he needs the party," he added.

His appeal came amid the Congress suffering a massive setback with its prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the party, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into virtual collapse and signalling that he is likely to join hands with the BJP.

As of Tuesday, 19 MLAs (member of legislative assembly) of the ruling Congress government in MP, who are known to be loyalists of now expelled Jyotiraditya Scindia, have resigned from their positions.

After receiving the letters, Prajapati told reporters that he will take decision as per the rules.

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh reached Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon by a special flight, carrying with him the resignations, said BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang.

So far, 22 Congress legislators have submitted their resignations from the state assembly in the wake of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party.

Three of them are in Bhopal, while others are in Bengaluru, capital of BJP-ruled Karnataka.

A delegation which included Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Narottam Mishra and Sarang visited Prajapati's residence.

Singh read out names of the MLAs whose letters he was submitting in front of Prajapati, claiming that the Congress government had lost its majority.

Singh also said that these resignations were in the MLAs' own hand-writing.

The number of Congress MLAs resigning could reach 30 very soon, he claimed.

"I have received these resignations. I will take action on these letters as per the established rules and regulations of the state assembly," Speaker Prajapati told reporters.

Those who resigned included six ministers: Tulsi Silawat (constituency Sanver), Govind Singh Rajput (Surkhi), Dr Prabhuram Choudhry (Sanchi), Imarti Devi (Dabra), Pradyumna Singh Tomar (Gwalior) and Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Bamori).

Other MLAs who have resigned include Hardeep Singh Dang (Suvasara), Rajyavardhan Singh (Badnawar), Brajendra Singh Yadav (Mungaoli), Jaspal Jajji (Ashok Nagar), Suresh Dhakad (Pohri), Jaswant Jatav (Karera), Raksha Santram Sironia (Bhander), Munnalal Goyal (Gwalior East), Ranveer Singh Jatav (Gohad), OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon), Kamlesh Jatav (Ambah), Girraj Dandotiya (Dimni) and Raghuraj Kansana (Morena).