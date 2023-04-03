Rahul Gandhi’s bail extended in defamation case, Surat court to hear appeal on Apr 13

If the court allows his application seeking a stay on the sentence, Rahul Gandhi's membership at the Lok Sabha will be restored and his disqualification will be revoked.

Rahul Gandhi secured bail on Monday, April 3, at the Surat Sessions court in connection with a lower court’s order convicting him in a criminal defamation case, for a statement he made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 while campaigning in Kolar district of Karnataka. He was convicted and sent to two years in jail last month. The court extended Rahul's bail till April 13, which is the next date of hearing and also continued the hold on his sentence. He was charged with defamation based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sushil Kumar Modi.

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on the same day by the Surat court that convicted him and was given 30 days to appeal to a higher court. Following the court order, opposition parties across the country came out in support of Rahul Gandhi and slammed the move saying that it was unconstitutional. The Congress also held a 24-hour country-wide protest.

The appeal filed by Rahul Gandhi includes two applications, one seeking suspension of his sentence and one for suspension of the conviction, Livelaw reported. If the court allows his application seeking a stay on the sentence, Rahul Gandhi's membership at the Lok Sabha will be restored and his disqualification will be revoked. The Lok Sabha secretariat, on March 24, disqualified Rahul Gandhi as the Member of Parliament (MP) representing Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi to Surat. Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Bahgel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Sukhvinder Singh Suku, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, are also in Gujarat to provide “moral support” to the Congress leader.