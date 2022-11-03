Rahul Gandhi dons the role of Potharaju during Bharat Jodo Yatra

On the ninth day of his march in Telangana, the yatra entered Sangareddy district.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi donned the role of Potharaju symbolically whipping himself during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Thursday. Participating in Bonalu, a traditional festival of Telangana, along with party MLA Jagga Reddy, Rahul Gandhi wielded a whip. Potharaju is a character in annual Bonalu processions taken out in Telangana. He is considered to be the brother of seven sister goddesses -- different forms of the goddess 'Mahankali'. Leading the procession, Potharaju carries a whip and lashes against his body to the sound of drum beats. The video shows an elderly man who was donning the role of Potharaju handover the whip to Rahul Gandhi.

During his yatra, the Congress MP has been interacting with local people, dancing with local cultural artists or playing with children. A day after playing cricket with children during the yatra, Rahul Gandhi turned Potharaju much to the excitement of other leaders and workers walking with him.



Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Ramdas and his wife and social activist Lalita Ramdas also joined the yatra.

On the ninth day of his march in Telangana, the yatra entered Sangareddy district. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other leaders and scores of party workers were participating in the yatra.



The foot march will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4. It will cover a total distance of 375 kms in 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies in the state. From Telangana, the yatra will enter Maharashtra on November 7.