Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘formidable enemy’, says India will defeat him

Rahul Gandhi is on his second leg of the campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 6.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "formidable enemy." Comparing him to “the colonisers”, Rahul Gandhi said, "We are fighting an enemy that is dominating the money in this country. We are fighting an enemy that is crushing its opponents. But we have done this before. We have defeated a much bigger enemy (British) than this new enemy."

Rahul Gandhi is on his second leg of the campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 6. During an interaction titled 'Educators Meet' at the St Xavier College in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, he also said that he counted on the people's support to defeat the BJP. Congress is an ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu and BJP is a partner of the ruling AIADMK.

Recalling the country's independence movement, the Congress leader said that the Britishers were much more powerful than PM Modi would ever be. "Who is Narendra Modi in comparison to the British empire? Nobody. People of this country sent the British empire back and in the same way, we will send Narendra Modi back to Nagpur (the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Maharashtra)," he said.

Rahul Gandhi added that this would be achieved without any hatred, anger or violence towards Prime Minister Modi or his party, even if the latter may abuse or unleash violence against him.

The Congress leader, replying to a participant at the interaction, alleged the BJP-led Union government claimed to "represent Hinduism" in several ideas they espoused, “but in reality, it had nothing to do with that faith. Hindusim does not preach insulting, killing or beating up people,” he said.

"The essence of all religions was love but the Union government's whole game is to steal the money of ordinary people, including farmers, through initiatives like farm laws, and give it away to the biggest businesses in the country," he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)