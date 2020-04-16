Rahul Gandhi calls for aggressive COVID-19 testing across India

“I may disagree with PM Modi, but this is no time to fight; it is time to fight the virus unitedly,” Rahul Gandhi said.

news Coronavirus

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday strongly pitched for aggressively expanding coronavirus testing across the country and adopting it as a "strategic" instrument to "defeat" the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference via video conference, Gandhi also said the entire country has to fight the crisis "unitedly" and there is need to grant adequate resources to the states to help them deal with it in a "nuanced" manner.

Calling for India to fight the virus unitedly, Rahul Gandhi said that we can win against this virus together and will lose the fight if we remain divided. “I may disagree with PM Modi, but this is no time to fight; it is time to fight the virus unitedly,” he said, responding to a question.

Instead of conducting tests on the basis of suspected cases, India must adopt a strategy and bring out an architecture under which testing should be expanded exponentially and find out where the country stands, the Congress leader said. “Testing levels are too low,” he said. “I propose scaling up testing.”

While noting that the lockdown was not a solution to the pandemic, Gandhi pushed for better medical infrastructure and planning for the days ahead to deal with the economic fall out. "It is like a pause button. We need to ramp up our medical infrastructure, testing facilities...We need to develop an architecture to deal with the crisis," he said.

Gandhi insisted that there is a need for devolution of powers to states to help them effectively deal with the situation. He added that a "blunt instrument" should not be used and what is needed is a "nuanced" and strategic approach.

He also said there is a need to use the available resources carefully.

Gandhi added that the government needs to show compassion at such a time and has to respond quickly to the plight of migrant workers in the country. “The government needs to act quickly on the migrant front. If it does not, there will be social unrest soon,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also suggested that food should be distributed to the poor and marginalised who may be facing the brunt of the lockdown.

“Food supply is a critical issue. We should distribute ration to the poor and the marginalised. 10 kg of wheat and rice, one kg of sugar, one kg of pulses should be given to the poor every week,” he said.

With PTI inputs