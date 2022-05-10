Rahul Dravid says he's not attending BJP Yuva Morcha event in Himachal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also denied the reports and said that the information is incorrect.

Indian men’s cricket team coach Rahul Dravid has denied reports that he will be participating in the BJP Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 15 as claimed by a BJP legislator. “A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12th-15th, 2022. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect,” Dravid told ANI. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also denied the reports, with BCCI media manager Moulin Parikh saying the information is not correct.

BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria had told ANI on Monday, May 10 that Dravid’s participation will be used to send a message to the youth that they can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields. The three-day working committee meeting will see the participation of BJP's national and state leadership, including BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers and party office-bearers.

“The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session,” ANI quoted Naheria as saying.

As the news first came out, many fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disbelief. While one user said, the “wall is breached”, another user wrote, “As far as I know, Rahul Dravid stands for everything opposite to what BJP stands for. He also happens to be my biggest sporting icon. Tough pill to swallow.”

Finally Rahul Dravid the 'Wall' is breached!! https://t.co/YeDcNchhOA — B.Paul (@bjpaulshere) May 9, 2022

As far as I know, Rahul Dravid stands for everything opposite to what BJP stands for.



He also happens to be my biggest sporting icon.



Tough pill to swallow. — Achal Shah (@achalshah06) May 10, 2022

#RahulDravid was the first ever cricketer i met in person..he had come to give away prizes in a quiz competition that I attended at Gurunanak Bhavan, B'lore way back in 97. I used to brag about this for a long long time..It will break my heart if he aligns with fascists forces! — Musk mElon (@dipunair) May 10, 2022