Rahul to attend Parliament, impasse between Oppn & govt unlikely to end

The Opposition parties will meet at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office to work up a strategy as the House's proceedings have been washed out for three days in a row.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the ongoing Parliament session with the government demanding an apology for his statement in the House. He is expected to address the media as the impasse between the Opposition and government is unlikely to end. Opposition MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have given adjournment notices demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Hindenburg-Adani row. The Opposition parties will meet at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office to work up a strategy as the House's proceedings have been washed out for three days in a row.

Congress has said that the Opposition is united on the demand of JPC on the issue of Hindenburg Adani row, and on Thursday, March 16, the Opposition is planning to march towards Central Bureau of Investigation and handover the complaint to the agency. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has kept the Opposition together, barring Trinamool Congress, which has charted its own route. Kharge has been reaching out to like-minded parties over the misuse of central agencies against political leaders. The pressure from the agencies on the liquor policy scam have made Bharat Rashtra Samiti and Aam Aadmi Party join ranks with the Congress. Kharge said, "The opposition parties are united on the issue of the JPC."