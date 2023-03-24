Ragi malt becomes part of mid-day meals in Andhra govt schools

The ragi malt would be part of the morning menu for three days a week, and will be available in 44,392 government and aided schools across the state.

Ragi malt has now been made available for students of government schools in Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the scheme on Tuesday, March 21. Ragi malt has been added to the morning menu of the mid-day meal scheme for students of government and aided schools in the state. The drink will also contain vitamin and mineral supplements, the Chief Minister’s Office said. The ragi malt will be provided if there is a shortage of peanut chikkis that the state is supposed to provide students with three times a week.

“The government has been implementing several programmes for improving the educational standards of students and the academic environment in schools, besides taking steps to help students maintain good health,” CM Jagan said. According to the CMO’s statement, the ragi malt will be served to tens of lakhs of students, which will cost the exchequer up to Rs 86 crore a year. Sri Satya Sai Central Trust will bear Rs 42 crore of this annual cost. Ragi malt has been made part of the morning menu to students in 44,392 government and aided schools across Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan further added that the ragi malt will have iron and calcium supplements.

He also said that the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government spent Rs 450 crore every year to implement the mid-day meal scheme, while the YSRCP govt is spending Rs 1,824 crore annually under Jaganana Goru Muddha to provide ‘nutritious food’ to students. Under the scheme, 15 varieties of food are given to students, with a different menu each day to develop a balanced diet. Under the scheme, dishes such as rice and rice items, dal, egg curry, and vegetable curries are served. While boiled eggs are given to students five days a week, peanut chikkis are given three days a week. Ragi malt will be provided in case of a shortage of chikkis on these days.