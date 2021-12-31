Raghaveswara Bharathi acquitted by Karnataka HC in rape case

The Karnataka High Court was hearing an appeal filed by the state and the woman complainant, challenging a 2016 trial court order, where the lower court had acquitted him of rape charges.

The Karnataka High Court has acquitted Raghaveshwara Bharathi, the head seer of the Ramachandrapura Math, in the rape case of a Rama Katha singer — a disciple of the godman — who had accused him of raping her multiple times between 2011 and 2014. The Karnataka High Court was hearing an appeal filed by the state and the woman complainant challenging a 2016 trial court order, where the lower court had acquitted him of rape charges.

The Karnataka High Court bench of Justice V Srishananda on Wednesday, December 29, upheld the trial court’s order acquitting Raghaveshwara and dismissed the woman complainant’s plea as well as the one filed by the state. The full judgment has not been made available yet.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault of a woman disciple who had joined the Rama Katha programme at the Ramachandrapura Math in 2010 and was the main singer in a troupe of five. The seer allegedly started making advances towards her in September 2011, and in October 2011, he allegedly raped her. He allegedly also called her into his private chambers on the pretext of 'praying to Lord Rama', and according to the survivor, she could not resist the sexual assault as she was "suffused with the fear of divine wrath and felt bound by the vow forced on her.”

A case was filed, and after the trial, the Karnataka trial court acquitted him. The woman and the police probing the case had both filed separate petitions in the Karnataka High Court challenging the verdict.

Raghaveshwara Bharathi, originally Harish Sharma before he became a godman, is the current head seer of Ramachandrapura Math in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. He belongs to the small but extremely powerful Havyaka Brahmin caste in Karnataka, and has a string of powerful visitors including MPs Anantkumar Hegde, Tejasvi Surya, and Nalin Kumar Kateel, and Bollywood actor Suresh Oberoi. In the past, he has also been acquainted and photographed with several high profile political leaders, including Narendra Modi (before he became the Prime Minister), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former President Pratibha Patil, MP and terror accused Pragya Thakur, yoga teacher Baba Ramdev, and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

Apart from this rape case, and another one involving a minor, Raghaveshwara Bharathi has also been facing other cases — there are charges of alleged land grabbing and misuse of power against him. TNM had earlier reported on the series of recusals by Karnataka High Court judges from various cases that Raghaveshwara is facing.

