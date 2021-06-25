Raghava Lawrenceâ€™s â€˜Adhigaaramâ€™ to be scripted by Vetri Maaran

The film will be directed by Durai Senthil Kumar.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Raghava Lawrence announced on Thursday that he has signed a new movie with director Durai Senthil Kumar titled Adhigaaram. The movie is scripted by director Vetri Maaran, who is also on board as the co-producer. The first look poster of the movie was unveiled on Thursday. The pan-Indian project is likely to go on floors later this year. Sharing the news with fans, Raghava Lawrence tweeted, â€œHi friends and fans, Iâ€™m so happy and thrilled to announce that Iâ€™m acting in @VetriMaaran sirâ€™s story, screenplay and production which is directed by @Dir_dsk and once again happy to associate with @5starkathir Kathiresan sir after #Rudhran. Need all your support and blessings (sic)."

The pan-Indian project has story and screenplay by director Vetri Maaran. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited. The movie is bankrolled by Kathiresan under Five Star Creations LLP and Grass Root Film Company. In the motion poster, Raghava Lawrence is seen striking an intense look, with an apron wrapped around him and a butcher knife stained with blood indicating that he might be essaying the role of a chef. The second look from the film was unveiled on the same day. The second poster features the passport of Murugesan Tamizh Vel (played by Raghava Lawrence), who hails from Melur, Tamil Nadu.

Raghava Lawrence, who is best- known for his dance choreography and work in the Kanchana franchise, is currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Rudhran, wherein he will be sharing the screen with Priya Bhavani Shankar. Director Durai Senthil Kumarâ€™s last directorial venture was Pattas, which starred actors Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. Based on Adimurai, an ancient martial art practiced in Tamil Nadu, the film hit the big screens on January 15 last year. Meanwhile, director Vetri Maaran is working on the upcoming Tamil film Viduthalai, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori.