Rafael Nadal undergoes hip surgery in Barcelona; reports

Rafael Nadal underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured left hip flexor, in Barcelona on Friday, June 2, night. According to reports, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, Nadal's spokesman, said three doctors were engaged in the treatment, which was taking place in Barcelona. Perez-Barbadillo said he planned to be ready to share details about the operation on Saturday, Nadal's 37th birthday.

The Spaniard has been out since January after injuring his hip in a second-round loss at the Australian Open. He missed the ongoing French Open, which he has won 14 times, for the first time since 2004.