Rachakonda police arrest 12 for allegedly setting inspector on fire

Inspector Bhikshapathi Rao of Jawahar Nagar police station had sustained 40% burn injuries in the incident.

The Rachakonda police on Sunday arrested 12 people for allegedly encroaching on government land and setting a police inspector on fire. The police said that they had booked cases against as many as 25 people for creating a ruckus and attacking government officials who were trying to remove encroachments from government land under Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation limits.

Inspector Bhikshapathi Rao of Jawahar Nagar police station sustained 40% burn injuries while attempting to prevent a family from setting fire to their house as corporation officials were attempting to demolish it. The police said that on December 24, close to 25 people, some with political connections, obstructed government officials from clearing encroachments at the land spread over 1 acre and 20 guntas.

Police said that the land was encroached by R Mallesh, an ex-serviceman, who in turn sold 900 square yards to Poonam Chand Kumavath, a hardware shop owner and another 600 square yards to Rangula Shankar. Poonam Chand had built rooms with an asbestos sheet and a washroom in the space, where his family resides. Rangula Shankar had built a bamboo shop in the land.

Municipal officials had been using the land as a garbage dump and had laid a foundation stone to develop 1500 square yards into a 'modern toilet complex'.

Police said that when they went to remove the alleged encroachments, personnel were abused and chilli powder was thrown on them. The situation took a turn when Poonam Chandâ€™s son Nihal, his daughter-in-law Nirmala Kmawat and wife Shanthi Devi bolted themselves inside the house. Police said that the three began threatening to self immolate and began burning pieces of cloth. The police officers broke open the door and entered inside with the intention of rescue.

However, the inspector was attacked with an inflammable substance and set on fire, the police said, adding that the aim of the three persons was to create panic and fear among government officials.