Rabies deaths in Kerala: Health Dept forms seven-member expert committee

The move comes in the wake of the death of a 12-year-old girl at Kottayam Medical College on September 5, weeks after she was bitten by a stray dog.

news Health

In view of the rising number of deaths due to rabies in the state, the Kerala Health and Family Welfare Department has constituted a seven-member expert committee to enquire into the deaths due to dog bites, on September 6, Monday. The move comes in the wake of a 12-year-old girl passing away on Monday at Kottayam Medical College. She was bitten by a stray dog on August 14, and died despite having taken three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine.

“In view of the reports of the increase in the number of dog-bite-related human deaths (Rabies), both among vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals in the state, the government has decided to constitute an Expert Committee to enquire and submit report on the cause of deaths due to dog bites,” a statement from the Kerala Health Department said. The seven medical experts who will be part of the committee are — Director of Medical Education Dr Thomas Mathew (Chairman of the committee); Director of the Institute of Virology Dr E Sreekumar; Additional Professor in the Department of Neurology, WHO, Collaborative Centre for Reference and Research for Rabies, NIMHANS Dr Reetha S Many; Drug Controller PM Jayan; HOD of Infectious Diseases Department in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Dr Aravind R; Deputy Director of the State Institute of Animal Disease, Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Swapna Susan Abraham; and Assistant Director of Public Health in Directorate of Health Services, Thiruvananthapuram Dr Harikumar S.

The expert committee has been tasked with finding the possible reason for death due to rabies, even in those individuals who have been vaccinated against it. The committee will also identify missed opportunities to prevent rabies deaths, identify the skill and knowledge of those who administer anti-rabies vaccines, and modify the existing vaccination policy.

A suo motu case has also been filed in the Supreme Court over the recent deaths. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea on September 9.

Read: Kerala student's death by rabies: How to avoid risk after animal bite