Qualcomm launches its first mobile esports initiative in India

The tournament kicks off with Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020, with a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh.

Atom E-sports

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of its first-ever mobile Esports program, Snapdragon Conquest, in India. Utilising their expertise in delivering industry-leading mobile gaming performance and mobile-first features through Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming, the foray into the Esports world marks Qualcomm Technologies’ deep commitment to the rising interest in mobile gaming in India.

India is one of the fastest growing smartphone industries in the world, with increased internet penetration driven primarily through mobile phones. The smartphone, as much as the internet, is turning to be a key driver for online gaming, with a large percentage of the gamers in India opting for the smartphone as their gaming device of choice due to the flexibility it offers for anytime – anywhere usage.

Snapdragon Conquest is expected to encompass multiple events throughout the year, enabling competitive gaming across multiple game titles and is designed to engage mobile gamers across all segments and levels of proficiency. The tournament kicks off with Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020, with a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh. The official game title for this season is Garena 'Free Fire' - a skill-based battle royale game where four player teams battle against each other strategically utilising in-game resources to win. Live Broadcasts and Player Livestreams will provide aspiring gamers the opportunity to learn and increase their own proficiency. There is no entry/registration fee charged for participating in the tournament.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms enable a combination of features such as powerful GPUs for smooth visuals, vivid camera capabilities, immersive audio and display optimisation that create truly immersive experiences for gamers and creatives alike. Strong connectivity and computing efficiency complete the Snapdragon experience, with improved battery and thermal efficiency. For serious gaming enthusiasts, Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform delivers premium, mobile-first features and enhancements including advanced customisations, ultra-realistic graphics, and lightning connectivity and performance speeds to help gamers harness the power of desktop-level gaming to transform the mobile phone into a premium gaming machine.

Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC, said, “India is a mobile-first industry. The phenomenal rise of mobile gaming in India is driving not just the demand for better devices in the industry but also need for a richer ecosystem and more diverse opportunities for mobile gamers. The Snapdragon brand is known for delivering superior gaming experiences. Our work with the larger ecosystem of OEMs, game developers and publishers, is helping us learn and provide an upgraded gaming experience across multiple price tiers. We are really excited about the launch of Snapdragon Conquest, our new gaming program. With Snapdragon Conquest, we are creating a community that challenges the competitive skills of gamers, allowing us a deeper understanding of the gaming needs of all our users in India.”