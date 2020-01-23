Qualcomm launches 3 new chipsets with ISRO’s NavIC GPS for Android smartphones

Atom Tech Shorts

Qualcomm Technologies Inc has launched new processors for the 4G mobile platform as it tries to improve the overall performance of 4G mobile devices bringing the latest Wi-Fi formats to the table.

Qualcomm calls them mobile platforms, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460. Qualcomm expects that markets like India will be able to make better use of its latest 4G mobile platforms.

The significance of these new chipsets is that they will use Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), a technology developed by ISRO and is considered an advanced location positioning and navigation system than the GPS technology currently in use. The brief features of these new mobile platforms are outlined below.

The Snapdragon 720G has gaming features like HDR gameplay, and Qualcomm aptX for better audio. It will have the integrated Bluetooth v 5.1 as well. The mobile devices fitted with this chipset can capture 4K video, 192-megapixel photos and video stream content with the Qualcomm Spectra 350L ISP. The AI technology in the processor aids in improved support for gaming, photography and voice assistance.

In the LTE ecosystem, the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem will add to the Snapdragon 720G’s internet capabilities. It can be good enough for download speeds of up to 800 Mbps. The FastConnect 6200 subsystem helps with Wi-Fi connectivity with the WPA3 security suite.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 can be considered an improvement on the Snapdragon 660, a processor quite popular with the mid segment smartphones. This new chipset has the Qualcomm Spectra 340T and will support the triple camera system. This means you can expect Chinese brands to attempt mid-segment phones with triple sensors in the future. The modem featured here is the Snapdragon X11 for LTE and the speeds that can be achieved with this is 390 Mbps.

The third processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. While many features of this 4-series processor are not very different from the Snapdragon 662, including the download speeds of 390 Mbps.

Qualcomm expects these three processors, to be able to offer over 4,000 design options for smartphones. You will hear these chipsets being used in the smartphones launched in 2020, starting from the first quarter itself.