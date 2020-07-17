Qualcomm announces 12 finalists for 5th ‘Qualcomm Design in India Challenge’ 2020

There is a total award pool of Rs 1.5 core for the top three winners.

Atom Startups

Qualcomm has announced the top twelve finalists for the fifth edition of the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2020. The Qualcomm Design in India Challenge received more than 150 applicants across industries, spurred through its collaboration with AGNIi, the program by Invest India that helps in commercializing Indian technological innovation.

The finalists were identified through a virtual jury selection process held in June. The jury included senior executives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Invest India, NASSCOM, and various business units.

Each finalist will receive an amount of Rs 1.6 lakh along with expert mentorship at Qualcomm Innovation Lab, incentives for patent-filing, and business development opportunities through Qualcomm’s global sales and business teams.

Designed with the objective of empowering the startup ecosystem in India with advanced technologies, the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge is India’s longest-running wireless hardware startup incubation program. The program focuses strongly on the creation of IP by startups.

The Qualcomm Design in India Challenge offers benefits to its finalists such as patent-filing incentives where each shortlisted startup will receive a grant of up to Rs 3.2 lakh for full utility patent applications. The patent applications should be related to the idea/concept/product submitted as part of the contest and during the incubation phase of the program.

Other benefits include:

Access to Accelerator Program Services: Accelerator services will be available to all startups, at no additional cost, through a third-party vendor. These services include diagnostic assessments and workshops on scaling parameters such as operations, customers, competition, products, financials, teams, and investments. Subject matter experts conduct one-on-one mentoring sessions for interested startups on a monthly basis for each scaling parameter.

Networking Opportunities: Finalists get the opportunity to connect with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the MeitY Startup Hub, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), all of which encourage and promote startups.

Additional Grant (New): After the mid-cycle review in September 2020, the approved startups will get an additional grant of INR 1.6 lakh each.

The program has also newly instituted an Innovation Commercialization Fund (ICF) of Rs 60 lakh for the year 2020. The fund is available to all Qualcomm Design in India Challenge alumni startups for claiming reimbursement towards the costs they may have incurred in going commercial with their products – including costs for regulatory certification, industrial design and/or manufacturing towards fulfilment of customer orders, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The twelve shortlisted startups of the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2020, in the areas of smart robotics and drones, smart infrastructure, agritech, rural IoT, medical technology, 5G & NavIC are:

Adiuvo Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. - Multispectral imaging device combined with Machine Learning algorithm to aid in rapid, label-free detection and classification of wound infection-causing bacteria & fungi in under 2 minutes

Aubotz Labs Pvt. Ltd. - Peppermint: an intelligent telematics assisted floor cleaning and disinfecting robot

Bagmo Pvt. Ltd. - A Blood bag monitoring Solution which can help the blood storage center to maintain a safe and adequate amount of blood in health facilities in rural India

Embedsense Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - IOT based Structural Health Monitoring (SHM solution that will transform the way maintenance of transportation infrastructure will be done in India. With IOT SHM, passive structures will be made “smarter” by enabling them with AI and ML thereby reducing maintenance costs and making public infrastructure safer

Hachidori Robotics Pvt. Ltd. - Obstruction detection and enablement of obstruction avoidance for autonomous mobile robot

Nemocare Wellness Pvt. Ltd. - IoT gateway/hub that will increase computation power, decrease energy consumption at node level and drastically decrease cost by enabling a many to one node to hub to cloud architecture with a use case in newborn distress management

Peer Robotics Pvt. Ltd. - Peer Robotics is a collaborative mobile robotics company, bridging the gap between how humans and robots work together

Planys Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT) Enabling underwater drone Platform

Prakshep Pvt. Ltd. - An Autonomous guidance cum billing system for the agriculture machinery operators leveraging GIS from NavIC, Sentinel & Landsat at the edge

Senselink Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Soil intelligence system using a patented NPK sensor and AI agronomist for improve crop yield and fertilizer management

Vacus Tech Pvt. Ltd. - Accurate indoor positioning and tracking with a resolution of 30cm for People and Asset Accountability

Wellnesys Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - A Smart Yoga Mat with interactive feedback, real-time posture assessment and an immersive audio-visual experience

These top twelve startups will start incubation at the Qualcomm Innovation Lab from July 2020. At the end of the incubation period, expected in March 2021, the winner and the first and second runners-up will receive award money of Rs 65 lakh (6.5 million), Rs 50 lakh (5 million) and Rs 35 lakh (3.5 million) respectively. This will serve as initial capital, crucial to their post-incubation commercialization plans.