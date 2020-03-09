Qatar suspends entry to people from 14 countries including India as coronavirus spreads

This comes a day after a family who travelled to Kerala via Qatar were found positive for the virus, but did not disclose their travel history earlier.

news Coronavirus

Qatar on Sunday suspended entry to those travelling to the country from 14 countries including India as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak. Entry is suspended to those travelling from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

“The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors,” the Government Communications Office of Qatar said in a statement. It also asked Qatari citizens and residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Transit through Doha airport is currently allowed, but passengers will not be allowed into Qatar.

This comes after five new cases of coronavirus were reported from Pathanamthitta in Kerala on Sunday, of whom three had a travel history to Italy. They took a Qatar Airways flight from Venice, and had a one-and-a-half hour layover at Doha, the capital of Qatar. They reached Kerala on February 29.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja told media persons on Sunday that a couple in their fifties and their 24-year old son had taken a flight from Italy to India on February 29 and evaded health screening at the airport. The two others affected are their relatives, Shailaja said.

The minister said all the passengers who travelled with the infected family in the Venice-Doha Qatar Airways flight QR 126 on February 29 and Qatar Airlines flight QR514 from Doha to Kochi that arrived at 8.20 am on March 1 should get in touch with health authorities.

The airline in a statement said it was working with Indian health authorities in this regard.

The Kerala state health department said failure to inform authorities about travel history and symptoms would be considered a crime, while the state police separately said it was "illegal and punishable" if anyone hid such information.

"Strict action, including prosecution, will be initiated against them. Directives of various government agencies should be followed in this regard," a police release said.

The number of cases of coronavirus in India currently stands at 41, after a three-year-old child was found to be positive on Monday.

With PTI inputs