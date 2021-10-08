Pvt school in Coonoor shut after 8 students get COVID-19, officials on high alert

COVID-19 tests were conducted at the private school in Coonoor in Nilgiris district on all the 592 people on the campus.

Health COVID-19

After eight students and a teacher of a private school in Coonoor tested positive for coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu Health Department is on high alert. The department officials have sent a communique to all the district health officers to conduct inspection and check-in schools in their respective districts with the support of the district education department.

COVID-19 tests were conducted at the private school in Coonoor in Nilgiris district on all the 592 people on the campus. The results of eight students and a teacher returned positive for the virus on Thursday, October 7. The private school has been shut following the new cases of COVID-19.

Coonoor is a high-altitude station in Tamil Nadu and is home to several prestigious private schools. The closing down of the private school has led to the state health department planning periodical examination and checks in all schools. Sources in the state health department told IANS that the Tamil Nadu government does not want any loopholes regarding the COVID-19 detection and take even minor risks as schools for all other classes are scheduled to be opened from November 1.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, "We have directed all the district health department officials to be on alert regarding school children, teachers, and support staff testing positive. The health department does not want to spoil the good work that we have done with the relentless efforts of the Chief Minister and the officials concerned."

The state health department has already inoculated five crore people and with a 70% sero survey report, was heaving a sigh of relief. However, with the school students and teacher testing positive for coronavirus, the state health department is not leaving any chance and is conducting inspections and testing if some cases are reported in districts, said an official.