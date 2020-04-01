Put Kaleshwaram project tenders on hold over COVID-19: Revanth Reddy writes to KCR

Congress leader Revanth Reddy claimed that tenders of over Rs 11,000 crore were called for the Kaleshwaram project, even as the state was battling the spread of COVID-19.

news Politics

Telangana Congress Working President A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday shot off an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to reconsider his decision and withdraw the tenders that were called with regard to the state's flagship Kaleshwaram project.

In his letter, Revanth Reddy claimed that tenders of over Rs 11,000 crore were called as part of the irrigation project and another set of tenders worth over Rs 10,000 crore was going to be called soon.

Asking why the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was in a hurry to call tenders, especially in times of crisis, he asked KCR to postpone the decision until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

"It seems to be an action to avoid competition and do good for some contract companies," he alleged.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Malkajgiri also questioned the state government’s motive to issue notices to farmers on the outskirts of Hyderabad as part of its plan for land acquisition, to build a Pharma city.

"The notice said that a meeting is going to be held on April 3. It is known that the official lockdown in the country was announced until April 14. The government has banned people from congregating but the same government is planning to conduct meetings in the name of taking people's opinion. Locals are worried about this," he wrote.

Revanth also expressed his protest against the state government's decision to cut the salary of its employees, and use that money to tide over the crisis.

With economic activity grinding to a halt and the government having to initiate a slew of humanitarian measures due to the 21-day lockdown, the Telangana government said that revenue flow had come to a standstill in the state.

Following a review meeting, where the state's financial situation was discussed, KCR opted for a salary cut for all government servants of the state.

The highest cut of 75% will be imposed on salaries of the Chief Minister, state cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, state corporation chairpersons, and local body representatives.

All India Services cadre employees such as IAS, IPS, IFS and other such Central services officers stand to face the second highest cut of 60%, while all other category of employees will see their salaries cut by 50%.

Salaries of Class IV, outsourced and contract employees will be cut by 10% as per the government. The salary cuts will also affect retired employees who stand to lose almost 50% of their pensions due to the measures.

Read: Garbage collectors in Hyderabad refuse to collect plastic fearing COVID-19 contamination