Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Yuva Ratna’ to release in April?

The Santosh Anandram directorial, which stars Sayyesha as the female lead, is set to reach the post-production mode soon.

Puneeth Rajkumar is currently associated with the Santosh Anandram directorial Yuva Ratna, which is reaching the final stages of production. Reports say that only a few song sequences need to be canned and the shooting for that is currently going on. With Yuva Ratna set to reach the post-production mode, sources say that the filmmakers are planning to release it on April 3.

Santosh Ananddram had collaborated with Puneeth earlier to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa. Yuva Ratna is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha, who is playing the female lead, will be making her debut in the Kannada film industry with this film. S Thaman is composing the music for Yuva Ratna with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Venkatesh Anguraj cranking the camera.

Puneeth will be seen as a college student in Yuva Ratna, we hear. The title comes with the tagline ‘Power of Youth’ which seems to indicate that the film would have a political touch. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Ratna with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

Besides starring in Yuva Ratna, Puneeth Rajkumar is bankrolling Maya Bazaar under his banner PRK Productions. Raj B Shetty has been roped in to play the lead role in this film, which also has Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles. An interesting update about Maya Bazaar is that Puneeth will be seen making a cameo appearance. Apparently, he will be featured in a song sequence that is choreographed by Harsha A. The star has allotted a couple of days from his busy schedule to be complete the shooting.

