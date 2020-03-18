Puneeth Rajkumar keen to work with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel

The two had previously discussed doing a film but it did not take off.

The massive success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 has ensured that its director Prashanth Neel bag some of the best offers in other film industries. Prashanth Neel is currently busy directing KGF 2, which is the sequel to the hit movie KGF, and the shooting is currently progressing at a good speed.

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, has revealed that he will soon work on a new project with Prashanth Neel. Puneeth Rajkumar in an interview with The Indian Express said that he will be collaborating with Prashanth if things fall into place.

He was quoted as saying, “Why wouldn’t any actor want to do a film with him now? We held discussions a long time ago, and we were supposed to a film for which we had even decided on the title, Aahvaana. But it didn’t take off. We will come together in the future, when it works for both of us.”

Puneeth Rajkumar also has magnum opus Yuva Rathna which is progressing well. The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa and the film is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyeshaa is playing the female lead in it and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathna. The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathna with Radikaa Sarathkumar roped in for a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Puneeth is bankrolling a film titled Mayabazaar under his home banner PRK Productions. The film stars Raj B Shetty in the lead role and the film is being written and directed by Radhakrishna Reddy. Puneeth is also doing a cameo in the movie. The recently released teaser gave a glimpse of Puneeth's cameo sequence in the film.

With KGF 2 gearing up for release, there are reports going the rounds that Prashanth Neel had narrated a one-liner to the Tollywood star Mahesh Babu. Earlier, there were reports that Prashanth Neel will be directing Prabhas next.

