Puducherry declares holiday for schools over rise in influenza, H1N1 cases

The order will be in force for classes 1 to 8 in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The Union Territory of Puducherry on Wednesday, March 15, declared holidays for school students of Classes 1-8 from Friday to March 26 in an effort to prevent the spread of influenza. The announcement was made by Puducherry Education Minister A Nammasivayam came after 79 influenza cases were reported in the Union territory in the past four days.

With the number of H1N1 and H3N2 influenza virus cases increasing in Tamil Nadu, the government of Puducherry has declared holidays for school children. The order will be in force for schools in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam amid the spike in influenza cases particularly among children, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has sent a circular to all the district health officers in the state to monitor the H3N2 cases in their respective districts. The Primary Health Centres in the state have also been asked to provide information on the number of fever cases being reported.

People have also been advised to immediately consult local hospitals if they experience any symptoms of fever and to conduct proper check-ups, as well as undergo treatment.

