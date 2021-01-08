Puducherry Collector mysteriously served toxic liquid instead of water

The Collector found that the bottle had colourless toxic liquid instead of water and directed her office to file a complaint with the police.

news Crime

A bottle of drinking water served at a meeting attended by the District Collector and other authorities in Puducherry allegedly contained a colourless toxic liquid, following which a complaint was lodged with the police on Thursday seeking a probe. However, no one at the meeting consumed the substance that was served in the place of water, officials said. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi sent a copy of the complaint she received from the Collectorate to the media with the remark, "This is shocking."

Collector Purva Garg held the official meeting in her chamber on Wednesday and the water bottle was supplied at the meeting by a personal staff member in her office. The Collector found the bottle had colourless toxic liquid instead of water and directed her office to file a complaint with the police. The Special Officer in the collectorate lodged the complaint along with the one litre plastic bottle which was supposed to contain packaged drinking water and sought an inquiry.

The complaint stated that the office of the District Magistrate is a public dealing office (and) such an incident evokes suspicion with respect to the authority of the office and also poses personal threat to the officer concerned.

According to reports, the one litre plastic bottle had a sticker which read 'Swiss Fresh'. The incident took place at around 1.45 pm in the afternoon. The complaint was filed by A Suresh Raj, a special officer with the office of the District Collector.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi then later tweeted about the incident and tagged both the Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Puducherry Collector Purva Garg IAS, gets served â€˜toxicâ€™ colourless liquid by her personal staff in her office, as bottled drinking water. FIR registered. DGP Balaji Srivastva IPS, has ordered for a special investigation into this reported crime," she tweeted.