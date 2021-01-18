Puducherry Assembly seeks statehood, passes resolution

What is however interesting is that the DMK stayed away from the assembly proceedings.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the status of full statehood for the Union Territory. This is the tenth such resolution for a full statehood since 1987, Chief Minister V Narayanamurthy said on the floor of the Assembly. The Union Territory has also passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the three farm laws.

"The Chief Minister said a government elected by the people should have full powers as they are responsible to answer to the people," he said. The call for a separate statehood comes at a time when the Congress-led Puducherry government is at loggerheads with the Union government appointed Lieutenant (Lt.) Governor, Kiran Bedi. What is however interesting is that the DMK stayed away from the assembly proceedings, which could be an indication that the party is distancing itself from the Congress ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

In a veiled attack against Kiren Bidi, the Chief Minister said that in certain situations those nominated by the Union government were misusing their powers without a proper understanding of the Union territories Act. Nayarayanasamy said “The efforts by the nominated person to rule will cast danger not only to democracy but also to the federal set up and this cannot be accepted,”

The Puducherry Chief Minister had earlier submitted an 8-page memorandum seeking statehood and financial assistance for development and welfare of Puducherry to the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy.

Nayarayanasamy had cited in the memorandum 13 instances of “Obstructionist” attitude of the Puducherry Lt. Governor, that was allegedly hampering the growth of the Union Territory. One of the key complaints raised by the Chief Minister was the cabinet decision to open public sector mills that was shot down by the LT Governor. The Chief Minister had also complained that 800 acres of land acquired by the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation remained unused due to delaying tactics by the Governor.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the Lt. Governor insists that the Finance Department send their files to her. This has caused delays in grant-in-aid salary to PSU employees causing hardship to them, the Chief Minister said.